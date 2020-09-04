The corruption accusations levelled against Bartomeu stem from the infamous 'Barcagate' where the Barcelona president profited personally by deals made on behalf of the club.

According to allegations in El Mundo the Barcelona president authorised a payment to a digital agency six-times above the standard market rate to monitor the club's social media.

The fresh allegations magnify the mounting pressure on Bartomeu, with Barcelona fans calling for his resignation after superstar Lionel Messi handed in his transfer request.

More developments to come..