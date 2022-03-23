Aubameyang opens up on life at Barcelona March 23, 2022 05:48 18:45 min In this EXCLUSIVE interview, shot just days before El Clasico, LaLiga World goes one-on-one with FC Barcelona striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. WATCH Aubameyang in LaLiga LIVE & ONLY on beIN SPORTS | Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV & beIN SPORTS CONNECT Interviews Barcelona Football LaLiga Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang -Latest Videos 18:45 min Aubameyang opens up on life at Barcelona 0:30 min Ash Barty announces shock retirement from tennis 9:10 min Barca vice-president hints Dembele may still renew 1:05 min Ibrahimovic opens up about fears of retirement 2:08 min Italy hit by COVID cases ahead of crucial play-off 2:15 min Giroud to meet with Deschamps over France future 2:08 min Verratti defends under fire Donnarumma 0:54 min Nadal to miss four to six weeks with rib injury 1:00 min Messi arrives in Argentina ahead of WC qualifiers 4:12 min MLS: Charlotte FC vs New England Revolution