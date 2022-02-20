Aubameyang's hat-trick - Pedri's deflected shot was awarded to the Gabon star post match - and one from Frenkie de Jong gave the visitor a commanding half-time lead at the Mestalla, with the host side having two goals ruled out before the break.

🚨 𝙏𝙃𝙄𝙎 𝙅𝙐𝙎𝙏 𝙄𝙉 !!! The referee of today's #ValenciaBarça has given @Pedri's goal to @Auba!



... 𝘼 𝙃𝘼𝙏 𝙏𝙍𝙄𝘾𝙆 𝙁𝙊𝙍 𝙏𝙃𝙀 𝙉𝙀𝙒𝘾𝙊𝙈𝙀𝙍 !!! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/hYVdY8X2S4 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) February 20, 2022

Carlos Soler pulled one back for Valencia, before Pedri's strike, which took a heavy deflection off Aubameyang's back - added some gloss to the scoreline on the hour mark.

The victory moved the rejuvenated Catalan giant above Atletico Madrid into fourth place as it chases Champions League qualification.

After a scrappy start to the contest, Aubameyang netted his first goal for the Blaugrana on 22 minutes, racing onto Jordi Alba's pass before hammering home at Giorgi Mamardashvili's near post.