LaLiga club Atleti revealed club-record signing Joao Felix has undergone tests at the University of Navarra Clinic, with the results confirming he had suffered a low-grade sprain.

Atleti will now be hoping the youngster is fit in time for the resumption of LaLiga, which looks set to restart on 11 June.

Spanish prime minister Pedro Sanchez confirmed that the league had been given permission to resume behind closed doors after the coronavirus-enforced suspension.

Joao Felix has made 28 appearances so far for Atleti in all competitions, with the former Benfica forward scoring six goals.