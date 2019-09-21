Diego Simeone's side saw its 100 per cent LaLiga record come to an emphatic end against Real Sociedad last weekend, while it rallied on Thursday (AEST) to secure a 2-2 UEFA Champions League draw with Juventus.

However, its efforts in clawing back a two-goal deficit against the Serie A champion appeared to have taken a toll judging by this performance against Celta, with a sluggish Atletico failing to score at home in league action for the first time since May 2018.

Hector Herrera was rewarded for his equaliser off the bench in midweek with a first LaLiga start, while Simeone also selected Angel Correa in an attack-minded starting XI.

Yet for all its exerted efforts going forward, Atletico was unable to find a way to beat the outstanding Blanco.

He kept the home team at bay with a trio of fine saves in the first half, starting with an acrobatic effort to turn away Felipe's header from Kieran Trippier's in-swinging free-kick.

The visiting goalkeeper also tipped over a rising long-range drive from Renan Lodi, with Blanco then denying Joao Felix's on-target prod from the resulting corner.

Koke tested the 24-year-old reflexes again from distance early in a second half where Atletico became increasingly frustrated with each passing minute.

Lodi's decision to go for goal from a tight angle rather than cross for the waiting Alvaro Morata summed up a below-par performance, while it was grateful substitute Pione Sisto failed to do better with a back-post opportunity in the closing minutes of a quickly forgettable encounter.

With a midweek round of fixtures in Spain, Atletico Madrid travels to Real Mallorca on Thursday (AEST). Celta, meanwhile, is in action on Friday (AEST), as it hosts Espanyol.