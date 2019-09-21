Missed the match? Catch up via beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Diego Simeone's side saw its 100 per cent LaLiga record come to an emphatic end against Real Sociedad last weekend, while it rallied on Thursday (AEST) to secure a 2-2 UEFA Champions League draw with Juventus.
However, its efforts in clawing back a two-goal deficit against the Serie A champion appeared to have taken a toll judging by this performance against Celta, with a sluggish Atletico failing to score at home in league action for the first time since May 2018.
Hector Herrera was rewarded for his equaliser off the bench in midweek with a first LaLiga start, while Simeone also selected Angel Correa in an attack-minded starting XI.
Yet for all its exerted efforts going forward, Atletico was unable to find a way to beat the outstanding Blanco.
He kept the home team at bay with a trio of fine saves in the first half, starting with an acrobatic effort to turn away Felipe's header from Kieran Trippier's in-swinging free-kick.
The visiting goalkeeper also tipped over a rising long-range drive from Renan Lodi, with Blanco then denying Joao Felix's on-target prod from the resulting corner.
Koke tested the 24-year-old reflexes again from distance early in a second half where Atletico became increasingly frustrated with each passing minute.
Lodi's decision to go for goal from a tight angle rather than cross for the waiting Alvaro Morata summed up a below-par performance, while it was grateful substitute Pione Sisto failed to do better with a back-post opportunity in the closing minutes of a quickly forgettable encounter.
With a midweek round of fixtures in Spain, Atletico Madrid travels to Real Mallorca on Thursday (AEST). Celta, meanwhile, is in action on Friday (AEST), as it hosts Espanyol.