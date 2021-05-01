WATCH every LaLiga match LIVE & EXCLUSIVE on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV and beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Diego Simeone's side lost 2-1 to Athletic Bilbao last weekend and was fortunate to avoid another slip-up against relegation-threatened Elche in Sunday's (AEST) contest at Estadio Manuel Martinez Valero.

Marcos Llorente scored what proved to be the all important goal for Atleti with his 12th league strike of the campaign in the 23rd minute after Luis Suarez had seen one chalked off for a marginal offside.

However, Elche wasted a glorious chance to snatch a share of the spoils in the 91st minute as Fidel fired a penalty against the post, meaning Atletico moves ​five points clear of Real Madrid and Barca, which both have a game in hand to play.