WATCH every LaLiga match LIVE, only on beIN SPORTS | 2-WEEK free trial

Pressure was building on Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane before his side won at Sevilla last weekend and then progressed in the UEFA Champions League by seeing off Borussia Monchengladbach in midweek.

The Spanish champion headed into this clash with Atleti in high spirits and quickly established the lead through a header from Casemiro.

Atleti had won its prior seven LaLiga matches and was unbeaten this term, but its record against Madrid is rather less impressive and Jan Oblak's unfortunate second-half own goal ensured a ninth consecutive league meeting with its neighbour without victory.

Madrid had the visitors on the back foot from the outset and only a vital fingertip touch from Oblak denied Karim Benzema as he cracked a 20-yard drive against the upright.

The opener arrived soon enough as Casemiro rose to head Toni Kroos's corner inside the near post, unimpeded after marker Hector Herrera's slip, although the game slowed thereafter.

Atleti had to wait until the 55th minute for its first effort of note but should have drawn level as Thomas Lemar ghosted in at the far post after Raphael Varane failed to cut out a low cross, only to stab a tame effort into the side-netting.

And it was made to pay eight minutes later when Dani Carvajal rifled in a low shot from outside the area and the ball bounced off the post, against a prone Oblak and into the net.

A recovery from Diego Simeone's men always appeared unlikely and Thibaut Courtois saved well from Saul Niguez's close-range header to allow Madrid to coast home, almost netting a third as Oblak turned Lucas Vazquez's blast over the top.