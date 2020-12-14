Aspas stars as Celta runs riot December 14, 2020 23:35 4:19 min Iago Aspas provided a goal and two assists as Celta Vigo recorded a third-straight win, thumping Cadiz 4-0 to move to ninth in LaLiga. MISSED the match? Catch Up via beIN SPORTS CONNECT | 2-Week free trial Highlights Celta Vigo Football laliga Iago Aspas Cadiz -Latest Videos 4:19 min Aspas stars as Celta runs riot 0:50 min Under-fire Arteta gets Guardiola's backing 0:33 min Juve offers Dybala captaincy to stay in Turin 1:05 min Cole backs Lampard to be a top manager 0:46 min Sir Alex leads a wave of tributes for Houllier 1:44 min Ibrahimovic returns to training with Milan 1:39 min Terzic promises attacking football at Dortmund 1:37 min Zidane admits Isco being starved of opportunities 0:28 min Lampard stands by formation despite Chelsea blues 3:32 min Neymar scans 'reassuring' but set for more checks