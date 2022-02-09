The 26-year-old was touted with an exit when Carlo Ancelotti returned to the Santiago Bernabeu at the beginning of the campaign, but has since provided six league goals for Los Blancos despite starting just 11 games in LaLiga.

Ancelotti recently singled Asensio out for praise, calling him "an important player" after his winning goal against Granada stretched Real's lead at the LaLiga summit to six points, but the Italian also admitted that he was not sure if the Spain international could be classed as a regular starter.

Asensio, though, always believed he could have a big role to play for Madrid this season.

"I didn't think about it [leaving]", Asensio said.

"I still have this and another year left [on my contract], and I have confidence in myself.

Asensio, who has won two LaLiga titles and featured in two Champions League triumphs since joining the club, also hailed Ancelotti's impact on his performances.

"I had several conversations with the coach, and he gave me confidence," he said.

"I feel very comfortable with what he asks of me on the pitch. His ideas and the confidence that he has shown me helps a lot when it comes to being on the pitch.

"I knew that the season was going to start differently because of [my involvement in] the Olympics, and I had to do a mini-preseason.

"At first, I didn't play [as much as I wanted], but then I had to take advantage when I did.

"I want to continue growing, and I feel that I am contributing to the team."

Asensio is Real Madrid's third-highest goalscorer in LaLiga this season behind only Karim Benzema and Vinicius Junior, and his six strikes have come from an expected goals rate of 4.96.