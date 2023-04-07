Ancelotti has won a LaLiga title and a pair of Champions League trophies with Madrid across two spells, though there are rumours his time at the club could be coming to an end, with Brazil and Chelsea said to be keen on the 63-year-old.

Despite all the talk of the next destination in Ancelotti's hugely successful managerial career, he ruled out ever joining Madrid's Clasico rival.

"For me, coaching Barcelona is impossible," Ancelotti told reporters at his pre-match press conference ahead of Madrid's LaLiga meeting with Villarreal on Sunday (AEST).

"After 1,272 games [as a coach] I don't have to prove anything.

"I wouldn't change myself. You have to respect my personal history and that of the clubs.

"I won't change myself for anyone because I feel very comfortable here, where the people love me a lot.

"It's the best club in the world.

"I am loved and I feel secure so there is no reason for me to change Real Madrid for Barcelona."

Ancelotti's side thumped Barca 4-0 in the second leg of the Copa del Rey semi-final at Camp Nou on Thursday (AEST) to overturn a 1-0 first-leg deficit and confirm its place in the final against Osasuna.

Yet, Madrid lags 12 points behind Barca in LaLiga, with its hopes of retaining the title look all but over.

Ancelotti does not feel his side has been significantly worse than last season and instead credited Barca for its improvement, saying: "We want to end the season well.

"We only have four less points in the league than this stage last year... Barcelona has many more.

" We want to continue fighting for the league until the end."

Ancelotti's potential Madrid exit at the end of the season may be one of several major departures at the club, with the contracts of veterans Luka Modric, Toni Kroos and Karim Benzema set to expire at the conclusion of this campaign.

The Italian believes the trio will extend their stays, though he remains confident Madrid will continue to enjoy future success even if the star trio doe opt to leave.

"I believe they will stay but the day they stop something is going to change," Ancelotti said.

"[But] we have to look for the club's future along a different line, not the way [they play] with Kroos and Modric.

"We have fantastic youngsters like [Aurelien] Tchouameni, [Federico] Valverde, [Eduardo] Camavinga, [Dani] Ceballos, who are going to start an era, different from the others, of course."