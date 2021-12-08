Ancelotti backs Modric to play in Madrid derby December 8, 2021 05:57 0:54 min Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti is confident star midfielder Luca Modric will be fit for the Madrid derby on Monday morning. WATCH the Madrid derby LIVE & ONLY on beIN SPORTS | via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV & beIN SPORTS CONNECT News Atletico Madrid Real Madrid Football Luka Modric LaLiga Carlo Ancelotti -Latest Videos 0:54 min Ancelotti backs Modric to play in Madrid derby 1:30 min Griezmann fires Atleti into knockout stage 1:30 min Milan sent packing as Liverpool stays perfect 1:30 min Stunning goals seal top spot for Real Madrid 1:02 min Guardiola upbeat despite Leipzig defeat 0:49 min Tuchel in awe of 'superman' Kante 1:30 min Mbappe and Messi magnificent in PSG rout 1:02 min Silva strikes gold as Leipzig stuns Man City 0:55 min Rangnick reveals new Man United recruits 0:56 min Lewy clarifies comments after apparent Messi dig