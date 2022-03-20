Having not beaten its rival since March 2019, the Blaugrana ended its three-year wait in spectacular fashion at Santiago Bernabeu.

The in-form Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored a brace, while Ronald Araujo and Ferran Torres were also on target during the comprehensive rout.

Xavi's side trail the LaLiga leaders by 12 points, but still have a game in hand and are full of momentum after stretching their unbeaten run over 90 minutes to 20 matches across all competitions.

Alves, who replaced Jordi Alba for the final four minutes, was a regular feature in El Clasico during his initial stint with Barca between 2008 and 2016.

When asked if this was his favourite victory over Madrid, the defender said: "It is difficult; winning here is always a pleasure and I would not choose, but always the moment is special.

"We haven't beaten them for a while and breaking the streak is special.

"Once again, here in the rival's house, we have lived a night to frame.

"The mission is to recover our identity and this will take us to the top. That was always the case, and it will not change. Barca has a way of playing and a philosophy and that is what has made Barca great.

"LaLiga is difficult, but they are letting us dream and dreaming is free. We have to do our part and see what happens."

Fellow defender Eric Garcia felt the performance epitomised the great strides Barcelona have made following their difficult start to the campaign.

"It's a perfect night," he said. "The first part, even I was surprised by how we played; a spectacular level and we have shown what we are capable of.

"The season started in a hard way, but we are young, we want to beat the world, and we have to continue like this.

"It is a spectacular result and hopefully, the following years we can get results like that."