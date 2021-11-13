WATCH every LaLiga match LIVE & EXCLUSIVE on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV and beIN SPORTS CONNECT

The club announced the free signing of the 38-year-old on Saturday (AEDT) after his departure from Sao Paulo, with the veteran right-back under contract for the rest of the campaign.

Alves, who left Camp Nou five and a half years ago, will not be eligible to play until January but took to Instagram to declare his excitement at being back at "the best club in the world".

The Brazil international posted: "Almost five years of struggling like a madman to get to this point. I didn't know it would last this long, I didn't know it would be this hard, but I knew in my heart and inside my soul that this day would come.

"I'm coming home from where I never left, and as I said before I left; I am one of you, I don't know how long that dream will last, but may it be eternal while it lasts."

Along with a picture of himself kissing the club badge next to the pitch at Camp Nou, Alves added that he has "the same hope as the first time and with the same desire to help rebuild the best club in the world. I’m going back to my house."

He becomes the first signing under fellow club legend Xavi, who recently replaced Ronald Koeman as Barca's permanent head coach.

Alves made 247 appearances for the Catalan giant after signing from Sevilla in 2008, winning six La Liga titles and three UEFA Champions League crowns during a hugely successful period.