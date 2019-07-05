Will Atleti's Joao Felix gamble pay off?

With Antoine Griezmann set to leave, Atletico Madrid went all in on his replacement, forking out $A200 million to sign Benfica teenager Joao Felix on a seven-year deal.

Felix bagged 15 goals in a dream debut season, helping Benfica to the league title while becoming the youngest player to score a hat-trick in the Europa League.

The 19 year-old’s scintillating form couldn’t be ignored by Portugal boss Fernando Santos, who named the playmaker in Portugal’s squad for its winning UEFA Nations League campaign.

Joao Felix is already drawing comparisons to his famed countryman Cristiano Ronaldo, and after leap-frogging the Juventus star on the list of football’s most-expensive players, the hype is set to ramp up.

Felix has Griezmann’s big boots to fill at the Wanda Metropolitano, and the rising star has already shown he revels under the brightest lights.

The Portuguese prodigy became the youngest player to score in a Lisbon derby, the youngest Benfica player to bag a hat-trick in Europe and won the Nations League with Portugal - all in his first season.

Atletico Madrid’s decision to spend €126 million on a teenager raised a few eyebrows, but the club believes the big investment will pay off in years to come, as its star asset’s stocks continue to rise.

It’s a huge number, but a look at the current market puts things in perspective. If PSG spent €135 million on Kylian Mbappe, and Barcelona paid Ajax €75 million for Frenkie de Jong, then why not €126 million for Felix - if he’s as good as he’s being touted as.

If you think the flourishing forward is all hype, perhaps these highlights will change your mind.

Fleet-footed Felix brings much-needed flair, versatility and youthful exuberance to an ageing Atletico Madrid front-line in the midst of an overhaul.

Atleti has gone all-in this summer, and time will tell if the Joao Felix gamble pays off.