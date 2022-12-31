Vinicius Junior says LaLiga has failed on racists

The Brazilian had items thrown at him from the stands after he was substituted late on, and shocking footage of verbal abuse emerged after Saturday's (AEDT) game.
Madrid sealed a 2-0 win in its first league game since the FIFA World Cup, with Karim Benzema scoring both goals.
Vinicius posted a picture of himself with Benzema soon after the away victory, with the caption: "God bless us!"
Having considered the unsavoury events of the evening, Vinicius added on social media: "Racists continue to go to stadiums and watch the biggest club in the world up close and @LaLiga continues to do nothing...
"I will continue with my head held high and celebrating my victories and those of Madrid. In the end it's MY fault."