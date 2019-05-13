Valverde rules out Barcelona resignation

The LaLiga champion was thrashed 4-0 by Liverpool at Anfield on Wednesday (AEST) to make a semi-final exit 4-3 on aggregate.

The humiliating defeat led to scrutiny over Valverde's position, despite Barca winning LaLiga and the Supercopa de Espana this season while also reaching the Copa del Rey final, where Valencia awaits on 26 May.

Asked after Barca's 2-0 win over Getafe on Monday (AEST) if he had thought about resigning, Valverde said: "Well, no."

Barca fans targeted their players at Camp Nou, with Philippe Coutinho and Sergio Busquets among those subjected to whistles.

Valverde, which agreed to a contract extension until the end of 2019-2020 in February, was unsurprised by the crowd's response and said it was only natural after their Champions League exit.

"I expected that at the beginning they would whistle. How are they not going to whistle us? It is normal," he said.

"But I knew that they would then position themselves with us.

"And there seems to be noise but people are from your team and I'm grateful."

Barca wraps up its LaLiga campaign at Eibar before taking on Valencia in the Copa del Rey final.