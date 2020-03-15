Valencia's Garay confirms positive test

The defender, who was due to miss the rest of the season after undergoing surgery on a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament last month, made the announcement on Instagram but said he feels "very well".

LaLiga is currently at the start of a two-matchweek break while the Spanish government is set to declare a 15-day national lockdown in an attempt to fight the pandemic.

Garay wrote: "It is clear I have started 2020 badly.

"I have tested positive for coronavirus but feel very well. Now it only remains to pay attention to the health authorities and, for now, be isolated."

Garay, 33, started 17 LaLiga games for Valencia this season and four in the Champions League.

Albert Celades's team is seventh in the Spanish top-flight, four points adrift of fourth-placed Real Sociedad. Its Champions League adventure came to an end last week with an 8-4 aggregate defeat to Atalanta.