EFL Championship
LaLiga

Valencia appoints former Watford manager Gracia

Valencia appointed Javi Gracia as its new manager on a two-year contract.

Getty Images

Gracia replaces Voro, who served as interim manager in the closing weeks of the LaLiga season after Albert Celades was sacked last month.

A run of one win in five matches after the campaign's June restart saw Celades dismissed, with sporting director Cesar Sanchez then also resigning.

Results only marginally improved under Voro - formerly Celades' assistant - as Valencia took seven points from its remaining six matches.

The club therefore moved to instead appoint Gracia, who was last in work at Watford.

The 50 year-old, who also coached Osasuna and Rubin Kazan, led Watford to the 2018-2019 FA Cup final but was sacked last September early in a campaign that concluded with the Hornets' relegation from the Premier League.

Valencia Watford laliga Premier League Javi Gracia
Previous Emery 'dreaming' of LaLiga title at Villarreal
Read
Emery 'dreaming' of LaLiga title at Villarreal
Next Mulleted Mallorca kid bothered by Messi comparison
Read
Mulleted Mallorca kid bothered by Messi comparison

Latest Stories