TV rights sale boosts Barcelona coffers by €267m

Last week, club president Joan Laporta promised to activate the "levers" that would ease Barcelona's financial concerns, and Friday's (AEST) announcement is the first such step.

The deal sees Barcelona generate capital gains totalling €267million, with Sixth Street Partners making an initial investment of €207.5million.

The investment group will subsequently receive 10 per cent of Barca's domestic TV rights revenue until 2047.

Barca's need for a financial injection was urgent due to its financial year ending on 30 June – its accounts at the end of Friday would have impacted the salary cap for the upcoming season.

Last year, Barca's financial woes saw its salary cap slashed by €280m to just €97m for the 2021-2022 campaign – to put that into context, six clubs had larger wage limits. Real Madrid was top of the pile with a cap of €739m.

That was ultimately the reason Barca could not sign Lionel Messi to a new contract, but the capital injection on Friday (AEST) will allow Barca to end this financial year with a profit, thus ensuring a salary cap increase that should be significant.

The club is also expected to sell almost 50 per cent of the Barca Licensing and Merchandising (BLM) part of the business, but that is now less urgent.

Speaking after the TV rights deal was announced, Laporta said: "We are activating economic levers and executing on our patient, sustainable, and efficient strategy to strengthen the club's financial footing.

"Sixth Street is a proven supporter of football, an experienced investor across global sports and media, and a partner that will contribute significant knowledge and resources while allowing us to independently manage our operations."

Barca is still yet to confirm the arrivals on free transfers of Andreas Christensen and Franck Kessie, who have been strongly tipped to join.

The club is also keen on signing Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski, while Manchester City's Bernardo Silva and Sevilla centre-back Jules Kounde are reportedly key targets.

Friday's news should allow the club greater room for manoeuvre in the transfer market.