Torres returns to Atleti in coaching role

Torres himself progressed through Atletico's academy setup and spent 11 seasons with Los Colchoneros across two spells.
The 37-year-old former Spain forward retired from playing in August 2019 and has already spent time working behind the scenes with Atleti, but he stepped away in February for personal reasons.
❤️🤍 #FernandoIsComingHome ❤️🤍 https://t.co/1MP87gHw5v— Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) July 25, 2021
He will now take the next step in his post-playing career by coaching the Spanish champion's Juvenil A side from the 2021-2022 campaign.
Atletico confirmed the news on their official website on Sunday in a post titled "Fernando is coming home".
Torres scored 129 goals in 404 appearances for Atleti in all competitions and also represented Liverpool, Chelsea and Milan during an 18-year playing career.