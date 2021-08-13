The young LaLiga stars set to fill the Messi void

LaLiga returns this weekend, LIVE & ONLY on beIN SPORTS | 2-week free trial

Lionel Messi might have departed Barcelona for PSG this week, but for every superstar player who exits LaLiga, there are dozens more waiting for the chance to wrest control of the limelight.

Messi himself was one such player when he burst onto the scene as a 17 year-old. Now that he's gone, here are the next crop of young LaLiga talents, ready to become household names in 2021-2022.

Take Kubo, Mallorca

One of the many 'new Messi's' to roll off the talent production lines over the years, the 20 year-old Real Madrid starlet has had more loans than a big four bank in recent seasons. By far his best stint was at Mallorca in 2019-2020. The diminutive Japanese winger is back there this season and ready to shine. Fast, skilful, left-footed and electric on the ball, when Kubo is in the mood, he’s mesmerising to watch.

Oihan Sancet, Athletic Club

Sancet glides across the Athletic Club midfield with the effortlessness of a rising tide, flowing past defenders with his seamless dribbling. It’s that ability on the ball that led to his promotion to the Athletic Club first team as a teenager, then kept him there. The ball looks as though it’s glued to his feet but when he does decide to let it go, either with a pinpoint pass of a rasping shot on goal, it rarely misses its mark.

Ander Barrenetxea, Real Sociedad

If the arrival of Socceroos star Mat Ryan causes you to take more than a cursory glance at Real Sociedad this season, you’re in for a treat. La Real boasts one of the most exciting young line-ups in LaLiga and among the biggest talents is 19 year-old Ander Barrenetxea, whose short stature, pace, dribbling ability and tenacity have drawn inevitable comparisons to Messi. Barrenetxea is just one of a host of young stars to roll off La Real’s production line in recent seasons, but he may just be the most talented of the lot.

Yeremi Pino, Villarreal

If his running battle with Chelsea’s Marcos Alonso in the UEFA Super Cup was any guide, the dogged Villarreal attacker was born to play on football’s biggest stages. Seeing a fired-up Pino bat away Alonso’s arm during a tense exchange comes as no surprise for a player who's reputation as a scrapper was forged playing the game on the streets.

Pino battled through a bout of Covid-19 at the beginning of last season, before recovering to become the youngest player in history to win the UEFA Europa League. For all those qualities, the 19 year-old plays with a skill and fluidity that belies the hard exterior. A talented attacker with a splash of mongrel? LaLiga is his for the taking.

Alex Collado, Barcelona

Could Alex Collado be the next great name to roll off the Barcelona production line? With Messi gone and the club battling crippling debt, the 22 year-old could be forgiven for thinking now is his time for a go in the senior side. Like the best Barcelona midfielders, Collado’s ability to spray passes around is second to none. Think Xavi. Collado also possesses great dribbling ability, like an Iniesta. But his trump card is his versatility. The player who joined La Masia as a 10 year-old can boss the middle, light up the flanks and even muck in defence at the back. One of many to watch for this season at the rebuilding Blaugrana.

Fede Valverde, Real Madrid

The 21 year-old Uruguayan was the exception to the rule at Zinedine Zadane’s Madrid, forcing his way into the first team squad as scores of talented young team-mates were farmed out on loan around him. From Kubo to Odegaard to Hakimi, breaking into Zidane’s squad has been an almost impossible task. Not so the tenacious Valverde, whose ability to play seemingly anywhere on the pitch has made him a vital member of the set-up at Madrid. He’s most at home in the midfield, where his smooth passing, composure and urgency to win back the ball, make him a natural heir to ageing superstars Toni Kroos and Luka Modric.

Aimar Oroz, Osasuna

If you like watching Barcelona’s young metronome Pedri, you’ll recognise many similarities in Oroz, the gifted midfielder making headlines at Osasuna. Like Pedri, Oroz possesses a calm beyond his years on the ball, and a delightful ability to flip a defender with a moment of skill. He’s a magnet for opposing players desperate to prevent him releasing a scything through-ball. Oroz was a fixture in the ‘B’ team last season, but having scored a first team debut in May, expect to see a lot more of him in 2021-2022.

Ansu Fati, Barcelona

It's hard to believe this guy is still only 18, having burst onto the scene two years ago. With raw pace, an uncanny knack for picking the right lanes to burst into and a ruthless eye for goal, Fati's return alone should ease the pain for Barcelona fans still in the grip of the post-Messi blues.

Before Fati was injured last season, he'd fired in four goals from seven games, putting his illustrious older team-mates in the shade. His return from an arduous recovery, likely to be sometime in September, will be a welcome one for the Blaugrana.