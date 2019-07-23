The amazing stats that show Bale outshines Zidane

A normally reserved Zidane broke character over the weekend when he confirmed the club is trying to sell Wales star Gareth Bale, with the Frenchman saying he's hoping for a swift sell.

The comments were branded 'disgraceful' by Bale's agent, who remains determined to keep his client at the Bernabeu next season.

This prompted a special beIN SPORTS investigation into Gareth Bale's stats at Real Madrid.

The Welshman's numbers are startling when compared to those Zidane achieved in his playing days at Los Blancos.

Zidane has bragging rights for scoring THAT volley which won Real Madrid the 2002 UEFA Champions League final, but Bale has a UCL wonder-goal of his own. Who could forget his unbelievable overhead kick which sunk Liverpool in the 2018 UEFA Champions League final.

THE STATS!

Here's how Gareth Bale's at Real Madrid stack up against Zinedine Zidane during his playing days at the Spanish giant.

LaLiga:

Appearances : Bale 155 - 155 Zidane

: Bale 155 - 155 Zidane Goals : Bale 78 - 37 Zidane

: Bale 78 - 37 Zidane Assists : Bale 44 - 50 Zidane

: Bale 44 - 50 Zidane Trophies: Bale 1 - 1 Zidane

UEFA Champions League