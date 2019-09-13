Suarez back but Umtiti out for Barca

Champion Barca faces the side that beat it in last term's Copa del Rey final at Camp Nou on Sunday (AEST) having claimed just four points from its opening three league fixtures.

Suarez started in Barca's opening outing against Athletic Bilbao only to be forced off with a calf injury after 37 minutes.

The striker has been absent since then, missing a victory over Real Betis and a 2-2 draw with Osasuna prior to the international break.

But Barca boss Ernesto Valverde confirmed that Suarez would return to the squad and the 32-year-old has been included in Barca's official list.

While Suarez's return will come as a boost, Barca have been dealt a blow at the other end of the pitch.

France defender Umtiti sustained a metatarsal injury on international duty and although initial tests suggested the problem was not severe Barca has now confirmed the centre-back will be out for up to six weeks.

Barca will also still be without captain Lionel Messi, who is also likely to miss Wednesday's (AEST) UEFA Champions League trip to Borussia Dortmund because of an ongoing calf issue, as well as Ousmane Dembele, who has a hamstring problem.