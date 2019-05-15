Sporting CP snaps up Atleti's Vietto

Vietto, 25, has spent this season on loan at Fulham, but will join the Portuguese giant in a reported €7.5million move.

The Argentinian joined Atletico from Villarreal in 2015 before spending time on loan at Sevilla, Valencia and Fulham.

"Atletico de Madrid has reached an agreement with Sporting CP over the transfer of Luciano Vietto," the club said in a statement.

"The striker, who is currently on loan at Fulham, arrived at our club ahead of the 2015-16 season and will now continue his career in Portugal."

Vietto made 38 appearances in all competitions for Atletico and will join a Sporting side certain to finish third behind Benfica and Porto in the Primeira Liga.