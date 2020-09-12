Simeone tests positive for coronavirus

WATCH every LaLiga match LIVE, only on beIN SPORTS | 2-Week Free Trial

Atletico's full squad and coaching staff underwent COVID-19 tests on Saturday (AEST) after returning from a pre-season training camp in Los Angeles.

The latest round of testing was prompted by an unnamed member of the travelling party returning a positive on Friday (AEST).

Simeone is now undertaking a period of isolation and is not displaying any symptoms.

"The analysis of these new samples in the laboratory has determined that our trainer, Diego Pablo Simeone, has given a positive result for COVID-19," an Atletico statement read.

"Fortunately, our technician does not present any symptoms and is at his home isolated and fulfilling the corresponding quarantine after being concentrated with the team since last Monday."

Atletico is due to travel to Cadiz for a friendly on Wednesday (AEST) before beginning its LaLiga campaign at home to Granada on 28 September (AEST).

Simeone's side has been granted a later start to the domestic 2021-2022 campaign because of its involvement in the latter stages of last season's UEFA Champions League, where it lost 2-1 to RB Leipzig in the quarter-finals.