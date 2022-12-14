Simeone style appeals to Amrabat amid Atletico links

The 26-year-old has been an integral part of Morocco's record-breaking side in Qatar, with Walid Regragui's side becoming the first African nation to reach the semi-finals.

The Atlas Lions' remarkable run has seen several of their squad garner interest ahead of the January transfer window, with Atletico and Barcelona among those touted to make a move for Amrabat.

While the 44-cap international made it clear he is happy at Fiorentina, he admits that Simeone's tactical approach with Los Rojiblancos is appealing.

"It's a great honour to be associated with those types of clubs. Right now, I'm playing for Fiorentina. I have a lot of respect for my club, it's a great team," he said.

"I have a great coach and a great relationship with owner Rocco Commisso, who brought me to Fiorentina, and also with Joe Barone [General Manager of the club] and Daniele Prade [Sporting Director]. I have a lot of respect for them and for the club.

"I have a great coach at Fiorentina. I don't like to talk about others. But yes, what Simeone does, what he has achieved, he has coached Atletico Madrid for many years.

"I like his style of play. He has gained a lot and I have a lot of respect for him. The players on his team are physically strong and aggressive. I like to play that way."

Amrabat has family ties with LaLiga, with his brother Nordin Amrabat having played for the likes of Malaga and Leganes, and he is not ruling out a future move to Spanish football.

"I've been [to Spain] a lot, and I've seen a lot of matches at La Rosaleda," he added. "There is a great fan base and a great atmosphere. The Spanish league is one of the best competitions in the world.

"It is strong like the Premier League. Italy is too. I may one day play there. I'm 26 years old, no one knows what the future holds."