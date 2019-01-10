Simeone remains coy on Morata links

Former Real Madrid frontman Morata has been linked with a return to LaLiga, though Sevilla said a deal for the Spain international would be "very, very complicated".

Morata – who has only managed nine goals in all competitions this term – has scored just 16 Premier League goals since joining Chelsea from Madrid in a reported £60million transfer in July 2017.

Atletico has reportedly joined the race to bring Morata back to Spain but head coach Simeone was coy after Thursday's (AEDT) 1-1 draw with Girona in the Copa del Rey.

"The only thing I'm thinking about is the upcoming match against Levante," Simeone said.

"I don't speak about players that aren't with us, only those that are.

"I can't confirm or deny anything because coaches wait to see what the club can do.

"Some players want more minutes, some could be sold by the club, some could arrive. We need to wait until January 31."