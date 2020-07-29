Sevilla player tests positive for COVID-19

WATCH LaLiga LIVE & EXCLUSIVE on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV &CONNECT

The unnamed player was tested on Monday (AEST) along with coaching staff and the rest of the first-team squad, before the results were returned on Tuesday (AEST).

The affected player is asymptomatic and self-isolating at home, although the club immediately suspended training sessions.

Two further tests have since been carried out on the rest of the squad and the coaching staff.

While the first batch of tests all came back negative, Sevilla does not expect the results of the second round to be known until Friday (AEST).

Should there be no further positive results, Sevilla plans to return to individual training, with "all the applicable measures" in place, on Friday (AEST).

Sevilla concluded its LaLiga campaign with a 1-0 win over Valencia on 20 July (AEST) to finish fourth, but its UEFA Europa League commitments resume against Roma on 7 August (AEST).