Rossi to train with former club Villarreal

Rossi spent five and a half years with Villarreal before leaving in 2013 and still leads its all-time scoring charts with 82 goals, 22 of those from the penalty spot.

The 32 year-old has been without a club since leaving Genoa in July 2018 and spent time training with another former side in Manchester United earlier this year.

However, Villarreal confirmed that the United States-born striker will join up with its first team as he continues to seek a new club.

Rossi has also previously represented Newcastle United, Parma, Fiorentina, Levante and Celta Vigo across his 15-year senior career.