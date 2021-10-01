River Plate's Gallardo deflects Barca speculation

WATCH Atletico Madrid v Barcelona LIVE & EXCLUSIVE on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV and beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Ronald Koeman is the head coach at Camp Nou but his time in charge could be coming to an end, despite Barca being unbeaten in LaLiga so far this season.

Thursday's (AEST) 3-0 defeat away to Benfica in the UEFA Champions League means the Spanish club has lost back-to-back group games in the competition in the same campaign for the first time in 21 years.

Koeman also has a fractured relationship with Barca president Joan Laporta, leading to speculation the Dutchman is on his way out. Gallardo is one of those seen as a potential candidate to take over, though the former Argentina international responded to the rumour on Saturday (AEST).

Speaking ahead of a huge game against Boca Juniors on Monday (AEDT), Gallardo said: "I am focused on the Superclasico and also everyone knows that my thought and my decision is to fulfil the contract with River.

"I have no reason to be distracted by other things and thoughts of others. I have a contract and a commitment to River.

“I want to continue connected with what it means to be River's coach and it never crossed my mind to leave the club."

Gallardo's deal with his current employer expires at the end of the year. Reports in Spain suggested he had already been contacted by Barcelona, but he refused to confirm or deny such speculation.

"If they contacted me or not, what's the point of revealing it," he added.

"The only thing I can say is that my goal is to end the contract with the club. Then we will see, but my focus is on the game against Boca."

Koeman is set to take charge as Barca visits reigning LaLiga champion Atletico Madrid on Sunday (AEDT), but the Catalan club does not then play again until 18 October (AEDT) because of the upcoming international window.

As well as Gallardo, Belgium national team boss Roberto Martinez and Barcelona legend Xavi have been rumoured as potential options to become the new head coach, along with Italian duo Antonio Conte and Andrea Pirlo.