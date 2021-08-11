Real Madrid starlet Kubo returns to Mallorca

Kubo moved to Madrid on a five-year deal in 2019 before being loaned out in the last two seasons and his most recent temporary switch takes him back to Mallorca.

The 20 year-old played for Mallorca in 2019-2020, appearing 35 times in LaLiga, though he could not help the club avoid relegation.

He ranked third in Mallorca's squad for chances created (35) and first for successful dribbles (64), netting four times.

Real Sociedad was reportedly interested but Kubo, who appeared for Japan at the Tokyo Olympics, settled for a return to newly-promoted Mallorca ahead of the 2021-2022 season.

Kubo spent last season with Villarreal and Getafe.

He played just 291 minutes at Villarreal but managed eight starts and 802 minutes with Getafe – a more productive spell that he will want to develop upon with Mallorca.

A short club statement on Madrid's official website announced the deal and said: "Real Madrid C. F. and R. C. D. Mallorca have reached an agreement for a season-long loan for Takefusa Kubo, until 30 June 2022."