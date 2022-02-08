Real Madrid pays tribute to late goalkeeper Berasaluce

Former Real Madrid goalkeeper Javier Berasaluce has died at the age of 91, the Spanish club has announced.

Berasaluce spent five years at Madrid between 1955 and 1960, during which time he won five European Cups and two LaLiga titles, albeit while playing understudy to Juan Alonso.

The Spaniard, who was never capped by his country, also represented Deportivo Alaves and Racing Santander in the Spanish top flight.

Los Blancos confirmed Berasaluce's passing on its official website.

Official Announcement: Javier Berasaluce passes away#RealMadrid — Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) February 8, 2022

Alaves also sent its condolences to the family of Berasaluce, who along with his granddaughter took the honorary kick-off against Madrid last January to mark the club's centenary.