Real Madrid has struck gold with €100m man Tchouameni

Real Madrid rode the financial blow of the pandemic better than most, tightening on spending for three years and preparing the coffers for one gigantic splurge in 2022.

That came in June, when Real Madrid announced a deal for Monaco and France prodigy Aurelien Tchouameni, for a fee which could rise to 100 million euros, with add-ons.

The robust midfielder doesn’t fit the bill of his previous Galactico predecessors. He won’t score 40+ goals per season, and the 22 year-old is not a household name, at least not yet.

But Real Madrid fans should hail the foresight shown by their club to sign such an exciting young talent in a key position which needs an overhaul - when Luka Modric, Tony Kroos and Casemiro inevitably move on.

Tchouameni is a tackling machine, who uses his rangy frame and sprawling tentacle-like limbs to mop up any attacking threat at the base of midfield. His ability to read patterns of play and anticipate a danger belies that of a 22 year-old still honing his game.

He’s not just a tackler, Tchouameni is a complete midfielder – he can dribble out of tight spaces and spray sweeping diagonal passes to release wide attackers in space, a welcomed attribute for the likes of Vinicius Jr.

The former Monaco star can play anywhere through the spine of a team, making him invaluable to any manager Madrid has, regardless of tactical set-up and formation.

It's no surprise Kylian Mbappe tried to hijack the move to Madrid at the last minute and lure his countryman to PSG instead.

With this latest acquisition to compliment Eduardo Camavinga and Fede Valverde, Real Madrid boasts one of the world’s best young midfield trios and in Modric and Kroos, some handy mentors to light the way before their own deals expire in 2023.

Madrid has been guilty in the past of going bust on Galactico gambles – take Kaka, Robinho, and more recently Eden Hazard, who joined for 115 million euros in 2019.

Touchameni may have been brought in for 'Galactico' money, but with Madrid still in possession of an all-conquering First XI that shows no signs of slowing down, for the first time in a long time, the big coin is being invested in the future.