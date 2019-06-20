Real Madrid great Raul to take charge of Castilla

Copa America
Real Madrid legend Raul to take charge of Real Madrid great Raul will take over Los Blancos' Castilla side next season, the LaLiga giant has confirmed.

Raul had been in charge of youth sides Cadete B and Juvenil B, and will now take on the top job in Madrid's famed academy.

Castilla - Los Blancos' B team - currently play in Segunda Division B - Group 1, having lost out to Cartagena in the promotion play-offs last season.

Current Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane also started his senior coaching career with Madrid's Castilla side, with Santiago Solari having followed a similar path.

An academy product himself, Raul spent 16 years as a key figure in Madrid's first team between 1994 and 2010, winning six LaLiga titles and three Champions League trophies during that time.

