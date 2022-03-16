Real Madrid donates €1 million to Ukraine victims

Ukraine was invaded by Russia three weeks ago and almost three million citizens have now fled the country, according to the United Nations (UN).

European football governing body UEFA recently pledged €1m to assist Ukrainian children, and Los Blancos have matched that sum through the Real Madrid Foundation.

Real Madrid to donate one million euros to help displaced people in Ukraine.#RealMadrid — Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) March 16, 2022

The Spanish club made the announcement on their official website on Wednesday, with the funds going to the Red Cross and United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.

"Real Madrid will donate 1m euros, within the framework of the 'Everyone with Ukraine' campaign, launched on March 5 by the Real Madrid Foundation," the statement read.

Madrid also announced the 'Everyone with Ukraine' campaign will continue as long as necessary to support those in need.