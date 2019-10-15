The midfielder had to be helped from the pitch by Croatia's medical staff with a minute of normal time remaining, having received a knock when he fouled Harry Wilson and earned a booking in Cardiff on Sunday.
He underwent tests after returning to his club, with the results announced on Wednesday.
"Following the tests carried out today on our player Luka Modric by the Real Madrid medical department, he has been diagnosed with a contusion to his right quadriceps," a Real Madrid statement read. "His recovery will continue to be assessed."
Zinedine Zidane's side resumes its LaLiga campaign this week with a trip to Mallorca.