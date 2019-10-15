The midfielder had to be helped from the pitch by Croatia's medical staff with a minute of normal time remaining, having received a knock when he fouled Harry Wilson and earned a booking in Cardiff on Sunday.

He underwent tests after returning to his club, with the results announced on Wednesday.

🔍 Parte médico de Modric.#RealMadrid — Real Madrid C.F.⚽ (@realmadrid) October 15, 2019

"Following the tests carried out today on our player Luka Modric by the Real Madrid medical department, he has been diagnosed with a contusion to his right quadriceps," a Real Madrid statement read. "His recovery will continue to be assessed."

Zinedine Zidane's side resumes its LaLiga campaign this week with a trip to Mallorca.