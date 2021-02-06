Ramos facing two-month lay-off after knee surgery

WATCH every LaLiga match LIVE on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV and beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Initial reports in Spain suggest the centre-back could be out of action for up to two months after the operation on his left knee.

That would mean Ramos is almost certain to miss both legs of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 tie with Atalanta and the derby with LaLiga leader Atletico Madrid on 8 March (AEDT).

The 34-year-old has been out since playing the full 90 minutes of Madrid's 2-1 loss to Athletic Bilbao in the Supercopa de Espana on 15 January (AEDT).

In his absence, Zinedine Zidane's side suffered a humiliating Copa del Rey exit to Alcoyano and lost 2-1 to Levante in LaLiga after beating Deportivo Alaves 4-1.

In all competitions in 2020-2021 prior to Sunday's (AEDT) meeting with Huesca, Madrid has won just 40 per cent of matches without Ramos compared with 61 per cent when he has played.

Indeed, it has won four and lost five of the 10 games without its captain, scoring fewer goals (1.5 compared with 1.8) and conceding more (1.3 compared to 1.0).

Such is the influence of Ramos on Madrid's play, its average possession drops from 63.1 per cent to 56 per cent in his absence, while they attempt two fewer shots and concede two more crosses per game.

The veteran Spain international scored 11 goals in 35 appearances in LaLiga last season as he inspired his side to the title but has managed only two goals in 14 league games in 2020-2021.

His future beyond this term remains unclear, with his contract expiring at the end of the season and Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United reportedly interested in signing him.

Madrid next faces Getafe, Valencia and Real Valladolid before the first leg of its European tie with Atalanta in Bergamo on 25 February (AEDT).