LaLiga
LaLiga

Ramos absent for Madrid against Celta Vigo

Sergio Ramos has not been named in Real Madrid's squad for their LaLiga match Celta Vigo on Sunday (AEDT).

Getty Images

WATCH every Real Madrid v Celta Vigo match LIVE, only on beIN SPORTS | 2-WEEK free trial

The Madrid captain did not train on Saturday (AEDT) and, according to Marca, is struggling with a stomach issue.

Ramos, the only unexpected absentee from a 23-man group, has scored twice in 13 league appearances this season.

The centre-back has contributed to five clean sheets, averaging 1.1 tackles, 2.8 clearances, 1.5 interceptions and 0.3 blocks per 90 minutes.

He has made only a single error leading to a shot and received three yellow cards.

Madrid will have to adapt to the absence of the talismanic Ramos, having won just one of the three prior league games he has missed this term.

However, the defending champion is unbeaten in 12 against eighth-placed Celta in LaLiga.

News Celta Vigo Real Madrid Football laliga Sergio Ramos
Previous Celta and Aspas eyeing Real Madrid shock
Read
Celta and Aspas eyeing Real Madrid shock
Next Coutinho surgery date revealed but absence unknown
Read
Coutinho surgery date revealed but absence unknown

Latest Stories