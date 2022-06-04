Pique splits from long-time partner Shakira

The pair had been together for 11 years and has two children, aged nine and seven.

Amid recent speculation of growing disharmony, a widely released statement via Shakira's communication agency on Sunday (AEST) confirmed the couple has split.

"We regret to confirm that we are parting ways," Shakira's statement read.

"For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect their privacy. Thank you for your understanding."

Pique met Shakira in 2011 while appearing in a video for her single Waka Waka, the official song for the 2010 FIFA World Cup, which the centre-back went on to win with Spain.

He has spent the past 14 years with Barcelona and has made more than 600 appearances for the club, 40 of those coming in the 2021-2022 campaign.