Pique lauds Messi, Suarez combination

Messi hit a hat-trick and assisted goals for Suarez and Pique as the champion restored its three-point advantage at the top of LaLiga.

Barca's front two have scored more between them than Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid in the top flight this season, while Messi is the only player in Europe's top five leagues to have reached double figures for goals and assists in 2018-2019.

Pique thinks there is little else that needs to be said to describe his ruthless team-mates.

"Twenty-eight, with me!" he joked. "Luis and Leo are the best couple of forwards from the last few years. Luis has goals in his blood and we've already said everything about Leo. We have a lot of firepower up front."

Barca's win means it needs only a point against Celta Vigo to ensure it will finish 2018 at the top of the table.

Pique, though, is frustrated the mid-season break is approaching given the form his side has found.

"We've been in a very positive vein in the last few games and it's a shame that the Christmas break is coming, because we've found our cruising speed," he said. "In the last few days, we were playing better, conceding fewer and getting a lot of goals. It's very positive. We're better in defence and we're playing very good football."