Osasuna signs Adrian Lopez on free transfer

The 31 year-old – who made two appearances for Spain in 2012 – has signed a one-year deal with Los Rojillos, who won the Segunda Division last season.

Lopez joined Porto in 2014 after three seasons with Atletico Madrid but was shipped out on three loan spells, twice with Villarreal and once at Deportivo La Coruna.

He made just 11 starts in all competitions last season for Porto, scoring twice.

Lopez becomes manager Jagoba Arrasate's eighth signing of the pre-season as Osasuna returns to the top flight after a two-year absence.