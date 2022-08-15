SERIE A IS BACK!
LaLiga

Morata double gives Atletico Madrid winning start

Alvaro Morata netted a brace as Atletico Madrid got their new LaLiga season off to a winning start with a 3-0 victory over a spirited Getafe side on Tuesday (AEST).

Getty Images

The Spanish international struck in both halves to help Diego Simeone's side kick off its campaign on a triumphant note at Coliseum Alfonso Perez, with Antoine Griezmann adding the third for the visitor.

Quique Sánchez Flores could well feel the final scoreline did his side a disservice, but it will be the Rojiblancos who end this opening weekend with a smile on their face at a job well done.

In stifling evening temperatures in the heart of the Iberian Peninsula, this local encounter proved a cagey affair throughout, punctuated by occasional moments of brilliance.

It was one such sublime passage of interplay that saw Atletico carve out their opener, with Morata the recipient of a fluid succession of passes down the middle before planting a low finish beyond David Soria.

Carles Alena returned fire seven minutes out from the interval with a ranged effort just wide of the mark, while Borja Mayoral rattled the crossbar, but otherwise both teams tended towards a more physical kind of encounter.

Getafe remained fiercely competitive however – but when Joao Felix picked off a poor pass from the back to send Morata back through again just shy of the hour mark, the latter effectively sealed the deal.

Griezmann's breakaway finish moments after Mayoral steered a header past the wrong side of the post with a quarter-hour to spare confirmed the victory – and sets the stage for the potential of another great title battle this term.

News Atletico Madrid Getafe Football LaLiga Alvaro Morata
Previous Klopp questions Barcelona transfer policy
Read
Klopp questions Barcelona transfer policy
Next
-

Latest Stories

>