Modric hints at Italy move

Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric revealed he liked Italy and could be open to a move to Serie A in the future.

The 34 year-old claimed the Golden Foot award, almost a year after winning the Ballon d'Or following a tremendous 2018.

However, Modric has only made three LaLiga starts for Madrid this season and has previously been linked with a move to both Milan clubs.

The Croatia international said he followed Serie A and enjoyed Italy, with a move possible in the future.

"I like Italy, it's close to Croatia," Modric said. "I follow Serie A because I have many national team-mates playing there.

"The Italians are fantastic and have a mentality similar to us Croats.

"We'll see if one day I can play in Italy. I cannot talk about this because I am a Real Madrid player.

"I like being at Real and for now I see my future there alone."

Modric has been at Madrid since 2012, when he arrived from Tottenham, and has made more than 300 appearances for the club.

