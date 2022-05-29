LaLiga
Marcelo confirms Real Madrid exit

Veteran Brazilian full-back Marcelo has confirmed he is leaving Real Madrid after its UEFA Champions League final triumph on Sunday (AEST).

The 34-year-old left-back has been with Los Blancos since 2007, making close to 550 appearances for the Spanish powerhouse, trailing only Karim Benzema as the highest-ranking foreigner.

Marcelo, who was an unused substitute in the 1-0 win over Liverpool, confirmed after the game that he would leave the club this off-season with his contract expiring at the end of June.

"It was my last game with Real Madrid," Marcelo said.

Marcelo will exit the club with 25 titles as a Madridista, which is more than any other player in club history.

It had been speculated that the Brazilian may accept a pay cut to remain with Madrid next season.

Marcelo, who joined Madrid from Fluminense, made 18 appearances in all competitions this campaign.

