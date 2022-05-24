Marcelino leaves Athletic Bilbao

Marcelino took over at the Basque club on January 3, 2021. He took Athletic to the Supercopa de Espana title later that month.

Athletic also made the final of the 2021-2022 edition of the tournament but lost to Real Madrid, while former Villarreal and Valencia coach Marcelino oversaw two Copa del Rey final defeats – one of which was delayed from the 2019-2020 season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

✍️ @Marcelino



"This is not a goodbye. You will always be in our hearts. Always. Eskerrik asko, Athletic."



𝐵𝑒𝑡𝑖 𝑧𝑢𝑟𝑒𝑘𝑖𝑛 - 𝐴𝑙𝑤𝑎𝑦𝑠 𝑤𝑖𝑡ℎ 𝑦𝑜𝑢 ❤️🤍#AthleticClub 🦁 pic.twitter.com/HRKOEycQip — Athletic Club (@Athletic_en) May 24, 2022

Marcelino's side made the semi-finals of this season's Copa, beating both Barcelona and Madrid, but it lost over two legs to Valencia, which was beaten by Real Betis in the final.

The 56-year-old's contract expires at the end of June and will not be renewed. He took Athletic to eighth in LaLiga in the 2021-2022 season, following on from a 10th-placed finish in the previous campaign.

Marcelino oversaw 59 league games in total, winning 19 (32.2 per cent) and losing 17, with his team scoring 70 goals while conceding 59 in return, averaging 1.36 points per game.

Marcelino said: "We believe the time has come to step aside and bring an end to a beautiful story. We're proud to have had the privilege of coaching Athletic Club.

"Thank you to everyone, I wish you all the success in the future. This is not a goodbye. You will always be in our hearts. Always.

"Thank you, from the bottom of my heart, to the fans. We were orphans while the pandemic attacked us. Then I found out what it really means to be at San Mames as Athletic's coach.

"We have had some magical nights and unforgettable moments."

Athletic, which lost 1-0 to Sevilla in its final game of the season, has been linked with Mauricio Pochettino, should the former Tottenham boss be dismissed by Paris Saint-Germain.