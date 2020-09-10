Madrid hired guards to curb Ronaldo's partying

Ronaldo spent five season at the Bernabeu between 2002 and 2007, where he developed a reputation for off-field festivities.

In a candid interview with former Real Madrid sporting director Jorge Valdano, the 43 year-old discussed his proclivity to partying during his time in the Spanish capital.

“There is a legend about it all, more than what it really was,” Ronaldo said.

“Sometimes I maybe partied too much, but it wasn’t really like that.

“I’ve always been very responsible and I’ve always tried not to hurt my body.

“Yes, after winning matches I did like to celebrate... and since we always won that was a problem!

El Phenomenon also revealed club president Florentino Perez used his private security to try to put a stop to it.

"Florentino would put those of his own security at the door and you would haggle them all the same,"

"I ended up dribbling them too. Some even joined the parties!

The FIFA World Cup winner scored 104 goals in 177 games at Real Madrid.