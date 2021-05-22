LaLiga
Los Blancos lose out despite comeback win

Zinedine Zidane and Real Madrid missed out on the title and had to find comfort in the late comeback that brought a 2-1 home win against Villarreal in LaLiga.

Madrid has ended a season without silverware for the first time since 2009-2010, and there are doubts over whether captain Sergio Ramos and coach Zidane will remain at the club.

Needing a win here to stand any chance of overtaking Atletico Madrid, the long-time leaders, Zidane's team was sorely lacking in quality and looked set to end its campaign on a losing note.

LaLiga has worthy a champion in Atletico Madrid, with Real Madrid trailing here for much of the game to a goal from 18-year-old Yeremy Pino, before Karim Benzema netted an 87th-minute leveller and Luka Modric fired a stoppage-time winner.

>