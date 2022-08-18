Lewandowski vows to end Barca silverware drought

The striker, who completed his €50million move from Bayern Munich last month, made his debut for the Catalan giant against Rayo Vallecano.

Although he failed to find the net in the goalless draw at Camp Nou, the Poland captain had a strike disallowed by VAR while he also hit the woodwork.

Barca is looking to regain the LaLiga title this season, having last donned the crown in 2018-2019, while it finished 13 points behind eventual champion Real Madrid last season.

Meanwhile, it is now 16 months since the Blaugrana's last taste of silverware; Lionel Messi's brace inspiring Barcelona to a 4-0 victory over Athletic Bilbao in the 2021 Copa del Rey final.

But Lewandowski is convinced it is only a matter of time before the wait is over.

"I think it's been too long for Barcelona without winning titles," he said via quotes reported in Marca. "I'm sure we're going to win them.

"When I first knew that Barcelona was interested in bringing me to the club, at all times I thought it was the perfect time, for me and for the club.

"I didn't want to play my whole life in one league. In the Bundesliga, everything went well, it was a good experience for me, but I knew it was another step for my career to go to LaLiga."

Lewandowski will hope to open his Barca goalscoring account when Xavi's side travels to Real Sociedad on Monday (AEST).