Lethal Lewandowski inspires resurgent Barcelona

Barca lost its first clash of the season with bitter rival Real Madrid on Monday (AEDT), but it quickly shook off that defeat as Villarreal was swept aside on Friday.

Three first-half goals in a seven-minute spell left the Yellow Submarine all at sea, with Lewandowski netting a couple of brilliant efforts before Ansu Fati ensured it was essentially game over before the break.

Villarreal never threatened any kind of turnaround, as Xavi's side eased the pressure that had started to build following a run of just one win in four games.

After a frustrating opening half-hour, a moment of magic brought about the first goal with 31 minutes on the clock.

Pedri's wonderful pass released Jordi Alba and his subsequent low cross found Lewandowski, whose backheeled first touch took three Villarreal players out of the game and set up a simple finish.

A few moments later, Lewandowski did the damage from further out, curling his 25-yard effort beyond Geronimo Rulli's reach.

There was a bit more fortune about Fati's goal, though the finish was no less classy.

After a brilliant Ferran Torres run and cut-back, Fati should have tapped in, but his scuffed attempt came back off the post and allowed him to backheel over the line.

Chances largely dried up in an uneventful second half, though Raphinha should have made it 4-0 when guiding Ousmane Dembele's cross wide from close range.

The Brazilian's miss ultimately counted for nought, however, as Barca saw the second half out comfortably.