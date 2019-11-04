Leganes appoints Aguirre as manager

Aguirre, who has previously led Spanish sides Osasuna, Atletico Madrid, Real Zaragoza and Espanyol, replaces interim coach Luis Cembranos on a deal that runs through until the end of 2019-2020.

Cembranos stepped up from the reserve side after Mauricio Pellegrino's sacking last month and oversaw Leganes' only win of the league season so far against Real Mallorca nine days ago.

However, the 2-1 defeat to Eibar leaves it bottom of LaLiga and six points adrift of 17th-placed Mallorca.

Aguirre's most recent coaching position was with the Egypt national side, a role he held for less than a year before his side's disappointing early Africa Cup of Nations elimination in July.